Storm Isha caused widespread damage across Scotland, including near Armadale in West Lothian, where a van was struck by a falling tree. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Storms Isha and Jocelyn caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at Scotland's most famous botanical gardens as they were hit by the highest wind speeds since recording began.

Staff at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) and its three regional sites are still assessing the full cost of repairs after the storms struck this week.

In Edinburgh, Storm Isha blew over a large birch, while around 20 glasshouse panes were smashed, polycarbonate panels were blown out and a polytunnel in a plant nursery was damaged as winds hit 70mph - the highest since recording started in 2019.

During Storm Jocelyn, a cypress tree was lost after its large footplate was lifted from the ground, while multiple branches and debris were strewn across the Garden.

Glasshouses will remain closed to horticultural and scientific staff at the Edinburgh site until repairs are completed by specialist roof access contractors next week.

The RBGE's three regional gardens at Benmore in Argyll, Dawyck in the Borders, and Logan in Dumfries and Galloway also suffered storm damage.

At Benmore, where power was lost, a clear up operation was under way after several trees fell or lost branches, while at Logan shrubs were blown out of the ground.

Dawyck Botanic Garden, near Peebles, suffered most damage during Storm Isha, with 13 specimens affected by the gale requiring climbing inspections for aerial damage and up to four trees may have to be completely removed. Further damage was caused by Storm Jocelyn, including to an historic giant redwood, with the clear up of debris estimated to take up to six weeks.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, RBGE's Director of Horticulture and Visitor Experience, said: “Whilst we were fortunate to avoid any catastrophic losses over the last week, there was still noteworthy damage across four sites of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

"Despite having names like naughty children, these storms have multiple impacts on our Gardens with our teams diverted from essential winter projects and maintenance work to clear dangerous debris scattered across our sites."