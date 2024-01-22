Storm Isha: Rural workers Cairngorm demonstration goes ahead 'whatever the weather' after Humza Yousaf visit cancelled

The government trip to announce future plans for the Cairngorms National Park was cancelled due to the weather.

Rural workers were out in full force in Aberdeenshire on Monday where First Minister Humza Yousaf and co-Scottish Greens leader Lorna Slater were due to attend an event announcing future plans for the Cairngorm National Park.

The government trip, however, was cancelled less than 24 hours before it was due to take place in Ballater due to Storm Isha.

The extreme weather has brought the UK to a standstill with amber and yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain.

The event had been set up to announce details of a significant funding package to support the delivery of Cairngorms 2030 – a “transformational vision for the Cairngorms” which is said to be “on a larger scale than anything previously attempted in the UK”, according to the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA).

Various rural groups have pushed back on some of the projects in place for the park, including beaver reintroduction plans and tree planting initiatives, claiming they are putting their livelihoods and jobs at risk.

A demonstration had been planned to run alongside the announcement from various rural groups to ensure their voices were made loud and clear during the political visit.

Despite the cancellation, rural workers from gamekeepers to farmers still took to the streets of Ballater on Monday morning with their placards.

Some of them read “rural workers make the park”, “don’t greenwash away rural workers’ jobs”, “this is not the park we were promised” and “stop slaughtering our iconic deer.”

One demonstrator who took part told The Scotsman that, as with their day-to-day jobs, rural workers will make it outdoors “whatever the weather” and said they were disappointed at the cancelled visit.

The CNPA, who organised the launch event, said it would be rescheduled “in the next couple of weeks”.