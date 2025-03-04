Sperm whale with rope tangled around head and jaw dies off Scottish island

It is believed the sperm whale that died off the coast of Skye was the same one freed last week

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sperm whale has died after becoming tangled in ropes and stranding on a Scottish island.

The 15m (49ft) long whale was first spotted off the coast of Skye on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sperm whale | Toby Nicol/Drone Photo Awards/SWNS

A team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) used drones and boats to examine the whale and found it was wrapped in fishing lines and trailing up to 20m (66ft) of rope. The team managed to free the animal from much of the rope on Saturday, but some remained when it swam away.

On Monday, BDMLR was called a report of a sperm whale grounded near the shore of nearby Raasay. Some ropes were wrapped around the animal and the team believe it is the same animal they helped last week.

BDMLR said in a statement: “We received footage showing the whale grounded in the shallows, still breathing, but stationary. As the tide receded, the whale was pushed onto its side and was almost completely stranded at low tide.

“This revealed the extent of the rest of the entanglement, which wrapped around the whale’s lower jaw and again around its head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo issued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) of a whale which has become entangled in a rope on the Isle of Skye. Photo: Anthony Rigell/PA Wire

BDMLR said marine mammal medics were sent to the island and a member of the public cut away the ropes from the whale, which was then still breathing. The organisation warned against any untrained people attempting to disentangle ropes from a whale due to the risks posed.

They said: “It was hoped the whale would refloat itself as the tide rushed back in around it, but sadly after being disentangled it only took one more noticeable breath.

“When our medics arrived, they monitored for a while to confirm whether the whale was still alive or not [sperm whales can hold their breath for up to two hours]. But the lack of movement as the tide drew further in suggested that the whale had passed away.

“As the rope was tightly wrapped around its mouth restricting its ability to feed, the whale may have been malnourished for some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highland Council is responsible for disposing of whale carcasses in the area.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council is aware of a stranded sperm whale in Raasay. Our environmental health officers are liaising with the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme team over the incident.

“The council has a duty to dispose of carcasses resulting from whale strandings and will make preparations once the full extent and size of the whale is established.