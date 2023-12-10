Salary changes to the UK’s skilled worker visa has been seen as another blow to rural businesses in Scotland, rural groups and MSPs have said.

The increased threshold – to a minimum of £38,700, an increase of almost 50 per cent on the current level – was announced earlier this week and is set to come into force from spring next year.

The UK government said the move is to address migration numbers to Britain.

The UK government's new proposals to increase the salary threshold of the skilled workers visa has drawn criticism from MSPs and the rural community in Scotland (pic: ellenamani - stock.adobe.com)

Health and social care visas will be exempt from the new higher threshold, in order to meet NHS staffing needs.

But other sectors including the agriculture, tourism and hospitality sector will be impacted by the changes.

Scottish Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said: “These changes will split families and drive another nail into many rural businesses.

“It’s another example of the Conservative party chasing cheap headlines over the interests of our rural communities.”

SNP MSP Jim Fairlie said the new measures will hit an already “battered” rural Scotland from Brexit and the cost of living crisis.

“The salary increase is just one of the announced measures that will prohibit many skilled workers from coming to Scotland and filling labour market gaps in crucial industries that keep our rural economies afloat,” he said.

He pointed to the Scottish government’s vision for migration in an independent Scotland, drawing attention its new Building a New Scotland paper series which includes separate visas to address depopulation.

Mr Fairlie said: “The migration policy of an independent Scotland would make it easier for people with the skills and expertise Scotland needs to come and contribute to our businesses, communities and to our economy – with visa fees set at a fair level to benefit both employees and employers.”

The scheme, however, has drawn criticism from the rural community as “another gimmick headline policy” that does not tackle a depleted infrastructure, including housing, in rural areas.

Scotland Land & Estates (SLE), which represents landowners and rural businesses in Scotland also criticised the UK government’s changes to the skilled workers visa.

SLE’s director of policy Stephen Young said: “This is an issue of concern for rural businesses, particularly those involved in agriculture and tourism.

“Businesses in these sectors require skilled workers and any impediment to recruitment will not be welcomed. We believe that immigration policy should be as targeted and precise as possible and the main focus should be on people’s skill sets, rather than an arbitrary wage threshold.”

In response, the UK government’s home secretary James Cleverly said: “It is clear that net migration remains far too high. By leaving the European Union we gained control over who can come to the UK, but far more must be done to bring those numbers down so British workers are not undercut and our public services put under less strain.