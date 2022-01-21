SEPA Chief Executive resigns following conduct allegations

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has announced that their chief executive has stepped down and left his position following conduct allegations.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:40 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

On Friday, Bob Downes, Chairman of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency confirmed, Chief Executive Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position.

The resignation comes following allegations into Mr A’Hearn’s conduct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The agency said it would not comment on what those allegations are.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has announced that their chief executive Terry A'Hearn has stepped down following conduct allegations.

Mr Downes said: “Following conduct allegations, Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position. SEPA has a clear Code of Conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed. In order to protect anonymity, SEPA is unable to comment further."

The Chairman confirmed that recruitment for a new Chief Executive would shortly commence.

In the interim period, Chief Officer Jo Green will be Acting Chief Executive, supported by SEPA’s Agency Management Team.

Mr A’Hearn became Sepa’s chief executive in April 2015, and before then he was the boss of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

SEPA
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.