Secluded reservoir and woodland with approved site for waterside cabin up for sale
A secluded reservoir with woodland and planning permission approved for an off-grid waterside cabin has come on the market for offers over £129,000.
The 13.82 hectares (34.15 acres) Den of Ogil reservoir and woods lies 1.5 miles south of Glenogil in Angus.
The site has been described as “excellent for trout fishing” with the potential to generate income as a fishery or from holiday lodges, subject to planning, property group Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group said.
The reservoir was formed in 1880 by the construction of two embankment dams and was previously used to supply the public in Forfar and the surrounding area with water.
Today, no water is taken from the reservoir, but is instead left for wildlife and leisure.
Property agents said the site is suitable for recreational activities such as water skiing, sailing, kayaking, wild swimming and paddleboarding.
The approved planning permission for the cabin includes a wooden decked area, boat mooring and composting toilet.
Sporting rights are also included in the purchase.
The right of angling for trout by two rods from the reservoir bank or from a rod-fishing boat which has been granted to Dundee City Council, subject to conditions.
Den of Ogil reservoir became surplus to requirements; and it was steadily decommissioned by Scottish Water from the 1980s. In keeping with its policy on redundant assets, Scottish Water then sold the reservoir in 2019.
