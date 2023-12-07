Villagers on the west coast of Scotland have become the new owners of a chunk of land that will provide much-needed homes and workspaces for local people as well as helping to tackle climate change and loss of nature.

The move comes after a special deal between pioneering eco-company Highlands Rewilding, which recently purchased 1,350-hectare Tayvallich estate in Argyll, and a recently formed community group dedicated to protecting natural heritage and boosting community resilience in the area.

Tayvallich, a fishing village set in breathtaking surroundings on the shores of Loch Sween in the Knapdale area, is home to around 200 people.

But like many small communities in remote parts of Scotland, the village struggles to keep people living there due to a lack of affordable housing and jobs.

Locals had been eyeing the estate for a community buyout when it came on the market last year, but could not raise the £10.5 million needed to purchase the entire property.

A sale was eventually agreed with Highlands Rewilding, which already owns two other estates – Beldorney in Aberdeenshire and Bunloit in Inverness-shire.

Before selling their Argyll estate, the previous owners gifted a parcel of land to the Tayvallich Initiative.

It is hoped the purchase of two plots of land at Turbiskill, including a cottage, from Highlands Rewilding at cost price, combined with a special joint venture project with the nature-restoration firm, will help provide a more secure future for local people and simultaneously boost wildlife.

A spokesperson for Tayvallich Initiative said: “Reversing depopulation and maintaining and developing employment in the area are key concerns, while also maintaining the area’s natural richness and responding and adapting to the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

“Our aspirations here align with Highlands Rewilding, and community ownership of Turbiskill, alongside the wider Tayvallich Estate management, will help to enable these ambitions to be realised.”

Jeremy Leggett, founder and chief executive of Highlands Rewilding, said he hoped the ground-breaking sale and agreement could be copied in other places.

He said: “Where there is demand for community ownership of land, we want to fulfil this part of our community prosperity aim by empowering the community to own their own land.