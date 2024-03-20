Scottish Government appeal against ‘unlawful’ ruling on fishing licences to be heard in Court of Session

One of Scotland’s most senior judges ruled in July last year the Scottish Government’s approach to licensing damaging fishing activities, including scallop dredging, was “unlawful”.

The judgement came after a judicial review, sparked following a legal challenge by sustainable fisheries campaign group Open Seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marine Scotland (Act) 2010 requires the Scottish Government to consider its duties under the National Marine Plan to protect seabed habitats when making all decisions, including granting fishing licences.

However, ministers had argued the plan could be overlooked.

But Lord Braid said in his 2023 ruling the Scottish Government’s legal duty “expressly requires [it] to take any authorisation decision in accordance with the National Marine Plan unless relevant considerations indicate otherwise”.

He declared the Government’s decision to vary sea fishing licences dated December 30, 2022 “unlawful” because it had acted “in contravention of the requirements of section 15 of the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010”.

Campaigners are calling for the Scottish Government to ban damaging fishing methods such as trawling and dredging in sensitive seabed areas. Picture: Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert

The Scottish Government is appealing the decision, with the hearing due to take place at the Inner House of the Court of Session on Wednesday. Proceedings can also be followed live online.

Campaigners have hit out at Scottish leaders over their “failure” to safeguard the marine environment.

Open Seas director Phil Taylor said: “Ministers have long spoken about the need to protect our seabed that provides essential fish habitat, for the sake of future fish generations and the long-term health of our seas.

“In 2021 the SNP and the Scottish Greens promised to protect these habitats by March 2024, and yet instead of getting on with environmental protection they are dragging their heels in the courts.

“With every passing year, Scotland’s seas are further damaged by scallop dredging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland's seas need leadership for environmental and economic recovery, not further delay.”