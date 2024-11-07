A new report by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has sound that Scotland recycled 43 per cent of its waste last year - a slight increase of 0.15 per cent compared to 2022.
Meanwhile, the amount of rubbish sent to landfill sat at 409,000 tonnes, representing a decrease of 177,000 tonnes from 2022. The drop of 30.2 per cent meant it was the lowest amount since it started to be measured in its current form in 2011.
But, depending on where you live, hugely different amounts of your waste will be recycled - from 58.2 per cent in East Renfrewshire to 27.2 per cent in Scotland’s largest council of Glasgow City, and just 20.7 per cent in the Shetland Islands.
Here’s how all of 32 Scottish local authorities - from best to worst.