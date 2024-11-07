A new report by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has sound that Scotland recycled 43 per cent of its waste last year - a slight increase of 0.15 per cent compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, the amount of rubbish sent to landfill sat at 409,000 tonnes, representing a decrease of 177,000 tonnes from 2022. The drop of 30.2 per cent meant it was the lowest amount since it started to be measured in its current form in 2011.

But, depending on where you live, hugely different amounts of your waste will be recycled - from 58.2 per cent in East Renfrewshire to 27.2 per cent in Scotland’s largest council of Glasgow City, and just 20.7 per cent in the Shetland Islands.

Here’s how all of 32 Scottish local authorities - from best to worst.

1 . East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire, which includes leafy Newton Mearns, is the most efficient council area for recycling in Scotland. It generated 37,863 tonnes of waste in 2023, recycling 22,030 tonnes. That's a rate of 58.2 per cent. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Scottish Borders The Scottish Borders, with its largest town of Galashiels, generated 51,930 tonnes of waste in 2023, recycling 30,050 tonnes. That's a rate of 57.9 per cent - the second best in Scotland. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . North Ayrshire North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, is third best in Scotland for recycling. It generated 58,888 tonnes of waste in 2023, recycling 33,037 tonnes. That's a rate of 56.1 per cent. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Moray Moray, including the town of Elgin, generated 42,712 tonnes of waste in 2023, recycling 23,583 tonnes. That's a rate of 55.29 per cent. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales