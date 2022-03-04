The demonstration is part of the International Day of Women’s Climate Action, organised by campaign group Women’s Climate Strike which includes cis, intersex, non-binary and trans women.

They are calling for moves to tackle gender inequity, as well as proper representation for the most affected people in climate negotiations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UN estimates suggest four out of five people displaced by climate change are women and girls.

Campaigners are set to stage a 24-hour vigil and rally to highlight the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls worldwide -- the event will take place at Holyrood on Monday and Tuesday next week, coinciding with International Women's Day

Heatwaves, droughts, floods, pandemics and extreme storms hit women hardest, with evidence showing they struggle to survive and recover afterwards because they are more likely to live in poverty and to lose income when climate-related disasters strike.

Women in many countries also have less access to education and basic rights and face systematic violence that escalates during instability and conflict.

The ‘drop-in’ climate justice event begins at Holyrood on Monday at 7pm and continues overnight into Tuesday, when a rally will be staged to mark International Women's Day.

Highlights include speakers, storytellers and poets – including an appearance by Scottish Makar Kathleen Jamie – as well as a climate choir performance and music.

Women’s Climate Action founder Sandy Winterbottom said: “Women carry the weight of the climate crisis and the burden of waiting for the world to act, not just in the Global South but also here in Britain.

“Because more women live below or close to the poverty line, they are now bearing the brunt of fuel poverty.

“This could have been avoided if we had transitioned away from fossil fuels earlier.”

The group believes involving women at all levels of climate negotiations and decision-making also has direct benefits for communities and nature.

“Climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly and we have only a few years left to take the necessary action,” said campaigner Rachel Winter, a community development worker from Moray.

“Our home is being destroyed and we must no longer leave it to others to hold those profiteering from its destruction to account.

“Please join us – the time is now.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.