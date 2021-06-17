Scotland’s island communities to benefit from funding for green projects

The Scottish Government is offering grants of up to £150,000 through its new Island Communities Fund (ICF) to help drive forward such projects.

The fund is backed by £2 million of investment, which comes from a £9.5m pot committed to the Islands Programme for 2021/22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re looking for shovel-ready green infrastructure activities to support a strong and sustainable future for our islands,” said islands secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“Each of our islands are unique, so I look forward to seeing the development of innovative ICF projects that recognise the particular and distinct challenges facing individual communities.

“The ICF will help our islands to thrive through community-led initiatives that contribute to our ongoing population priorities.

“Projects will support employment, community resilience and a green economic recovery from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“This fund will help to deliver projects that contribute to Scotland’s fair and just transition to net zero and to climate-resilient living on our islands.”

Celia Tennant, chief executive of fund manager Inspiring Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to partner with the Scottish Government on the delivery of the National Islands Plan.

“The ICF will support local communities and organisations to develop their local economy and support local employment in an environmentally responsible way – a vital step towards supporting well-being while reducing our collective impact on the planet.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.