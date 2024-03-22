Scotch whisky giant Chivas teams up with conservationists to restore rivers and boost survival of wild salmon
Chivas Brothers has teamed up with three local conservation charities in the royal Deeside area, where work will be carried out to help protect and restore rivers including the Spey, Deveron and Findhorn.
The initiative, called the River Within, will include measures designed to boost the resilience of habitats against climate change and help wildlife such as wild Atlantic salmon thrive.
The collaboration will see Chivas Brothers providing funding to support conservation and improvement work by the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust, the Spey Catchment Initiative and Findhorn, Nairn and Lossie Rivers Trust, focusing on enhancing biodiversity, limiting rises in water temperature driven by the climate and strengthening the longer-term ability of the rivers to withstand environmental changes.
Water pollution: Scientists launch widespread testing into ‘cocktail’ of pollutants in Scottish lochs, rivers and seas
The efforts will be carried out across river catchment areas spanning almost 3,500 square miles in total – including on land owned by the drinks giant, which produces Aberlour and The Glenlivet malt whiskies as well as some of the world’s most popular blends.
“Scotland’s waterways are the lifeblood of whisky production,” said Julie Gallacher, head of sustainability and responsibility at Chivas Brothers.
“Many of our distilleries are built on the banks of treasured Scottish rivers and it’s from these waters that our renowned whiskies are endowed with their unique spirit, essence and even their names.
“Just as we rely on the rivers, the rivers rely on us.
“The art of whisky-making is a delicate balance, so too is the Scottish landscape in which we craft it.
“That is why we are proud to launch this partnership with the three River Trusts to protect and build a resilient network of Scottish rivers and riverbanks that support biodiversity for generations to come.”
Roger Knight, chief executive at the Spey Catchment Initiative, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step towards safeguarding and enhancing the vitality of the Spey catchment’s rivers and waterways, which are not only crucial for our native wildlife but also for the communities that live alongside them and industries that thrive because of them.
“Through this exciting partnership we are poised to implement targeted projects that will not only address immediate concerns, such as biodiversity enhancement and climate change mitigation, but also ensure the long-term resilience and health of our rivers.”
Richard Miller, director at the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust, said the programme would ensure local fish stocks have “free access to cold, clean, water”, which is vital for their survival.
Bob Laughton, director at Findhorn, Nairn and Lossie Rivers Trust, added: “Chivas Brothers’ support will ensure riparian woodland and river restoration schemes that are currently in development are resourced, helping them to be turned into reality and delivered on the ground.”
A range of specific projects are currently being developed in close partnership with the three trusts, to commence later this year.
Measures include simple practical interventions such as planting new trees along waterways, which can provide additional shade to help keep water cooler as well as strengthening riverbanks.
Other efforts involve removal of obstacles which block the movement of fish in some stretches and creation of ‘refuges’ to offer them shelter.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.