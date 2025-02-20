Scenic Scottish island with 'unspoilt' white sand beach for sale for £350,000

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​An uninhabited island close to a popular beach in Lewis is being sold for offers over £350,000.

Vacsay Island was for a long time owned by a wealthy businessman who lived in the Lanarkshire area. He had no immediate family, but it is understood the island was passed on to his relatives, following his death a few years ago.

The 100-acre island is used for sheep grazing and is being marketed through Western Isles Properties.

The island is located just a short distance from the Uig coastline

The agent said: “If you fancy getting away from it all – really getting away from it all – this rare, exciting and unrivalled addition to the market offers a fantastic bolt-hole opportunity for someone looking to escape city life and recharge in nature on your own island, once inhabited, but now currently used for grazing purposes.

“We are delighted to be the sole marketing estate agents bringing this fantastic potential that could offer a retreat providing a source of perpetual inspiration.

“The island is only around 400m from the scenic beauty of unspoilt white sands of Reef Beach and turquoise coastlines boarded by windswept shifting sand dunes and soaring dramatic rock peaks.”

The grazing rights are owned by crofters in the nearby villages and the estate agents warned potential suitors: “Purchasers should be aware there is currently a long-term common grazing rights for a few crofters in Reef and Kneep.