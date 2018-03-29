‘Record year’ for renewable electricity generation in Scotland

Renewable electricity generation in Scotland in 2017 increased by 26 per cent on the previous 12 months, new figures have revealed.

It marked a record year for renewable electricity generation and means Scotland now has more than 10GW of installed renewable capacity.

The figures show in 2017 the equivalent of 68.1 per cent of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources, up 14.1 percentage points from 54 per cent in 2016. This is 45 percentage points more than the equivalent figure for the rest of the UK.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “These figures show that Scotland’s renewable energy sector is stronger than ever and has a strong pipeline of further projects still to be constructed.

“Despite damaging policy changes from the UK Government that will soon come into full effect, we continue to harness, galvanize and support Scotland’s renewables potential, both in generation and infrastructure.

“Scotland’s Energy Strategy recognises and builds on our achievements to date and on our country’s capacity for innovation. Renewable energy will play a hugely significant role in powering Scotland’s future and through the strategy we want to ensure the correct strategic decisions are taken to support this much valued sector of Scotland’s economy as it goes from strength to strength.”

