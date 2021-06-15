You don’t have to be a record-breaking rower, paratrooper and survival expert to get the keys to the door, but you might need a boat – and sturdy legs – as the property is not reachable by road or rail.

The Highland Outdoor Centre is situated in an idyllic location at Ardintigh Bay – on the shores of Loch Nevis on the North Morar peninsula, with spectacular sea views to Skye and Knoydart.

It is the home of veteran SAS commando and all-round adventurer Tom McClean, who has set several endurance records and hit the headlines when he spent 40 days on the craggy isle of Rockall in 1985.

Now aged 79, the former serviceman and his wife Jill have decided to retire after 50 years running the business.

Included in the sale is a two-bedroomed cottage; five wooden bunkhouses which can accommodate up to 24 people; a two-storey lodge; private slipway, pier and mooring; eight acres of land and a mini hydro-electric scheme.

The property, which can only be accessed by boat or on foot, presents a rare lifestyle or business opportunity in an outstanding location.

McClean first came to Ardintigh in 1969, shortly after becoming the first man in history to row across the North Atlantic Ocean from Canada to Ireland.

He says he has loved living there but the time had come to let someone else enjoy the “magical” place.

"On my first visit I was enchanted with its spectacular mountain scenery and its beautiful coastal location on Loch Nevis,” he said.

“After leaving the SAS I decided I wanted to start up my own outdoor centre and was delighted to acquire Ardintigh.

Ardintigh Bay is not reachable by road or rails, but it has its own slipway for arrivals by boat

“At first I lived in a tent within an old ruin before rebuilding it into the family home that you see today.”

Since those early days in the West Highlands, the survival expert and father of two has achieved five single-handed crossings of the Atlantic – rowing it twice, sailing it in the world’s smallest yacht, also twice, and finally crossing it again in his unique, custom-built bottle-shaped boat from New York to Falmouth.

In 1985 McClean became the longest human resident of Rockall, 220 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, staying there for 40 days to cement the UK’s rights over the outcrop.

Adventurer and former SAS commando Tom McClean and his wife Jill have put the Highland Outdoor Centre, which they set up 50 years ago, on the market

“It has been a privilege for Jill and I to have lived in such a special and spectacular place as Ardintigh Bay, on the shores of Loch Nevis for all these years,” he said.

“We’ve had the most amazing life here and met so many wonderful people through running the centre.

"We have also enjoyed the peace and tranquillity of this enchanting setting, with its wide-open spaces and panoramic views down the loch to the Cuillin on Skye.

“Now the time has come to pass on the baton for new owners to enjoy this magical place as much as we have.”

The property is on the market through Bidwells at offers over £700,000.

