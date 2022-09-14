Queen Elizabeth II death: End of an era, but will monarchy adapt to survive?

With a life spanning 96 years and seven decades on the throne – the longest reign of a British monarch – she has been a constant for most people, always there.

Adored by many, she was seen as a strong and dependable figurehead who devoted her entire life to serving the country, the nation’s favourite grandma.

For others she was just accepted, perhaps grudgingly admired.

But there’s no doubt the Queen’s death marks the end of an era.

The date will be stamped in the collective memory, most able to recall where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news.

The fact Her Majesty died at her holiday home in the Highlands fired the starting gun on Operation Unicorn, a carefully planned string of events and protocols to be followed when the sovereign passes in Scotland.

This has given locals and visitors alike an unprecedented opportunity to be part of rituals and ceremonies which would normally take place solely in London.

Like media colleagues, I’ve been swept up in the whirlwind of events and massive coverage devoted to her life and times – her likes, dislikes, humour, favourite pets, family disputes, tributes from everyone who is anyone, and everybody else as well.

And it’s far from over, with the State Funeral still days away.

I spent hours among the crowds on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to witness the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where she lay in state before departing Scotland for the very last time.

It was a momentous occasion, and the sheer numbers out in the streets was astounding.

Crowds of people lined Edinburgh's Royal Mile to pay tribute to the Queen as her body was taken in a procession from the Palace of Holyrood to St Giles Cathedral, where she lay in state overnight. Picture: Ilona Amos

However, it’s arguable that for lots of people the monarchy means the Queen.

It will be interesting to see how ‘the firm’ is run under King Charles III, a man known for outspoken views .

Will there be modernisation, a move to a more European style?