Public urged to give their views on peatland restoration, carbon capture and woodland creation scheme

The project at Glen Dye Moor aims to help tackle climate change (Photo:Landfor)

The project on 6,300 hectares of Glen Dye Moor aims to help tackle climate change through the capture of over 1.4 million tonnes of carbon.

Drop-in public exhibitions of the plans are to be held at Strachan Village Hall, between 2.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, August 24 and between 2.30pm and 8pm on August 26 at The Venue Community Hall, Laurencekirk.

Details of the proposed scheme are also available on the project website www.glendyemoor.com.

Discussions with local community groups and organisations are already taking place.

Following the extensive public and statutory consultation, applications will be made to undertake peatland restoration work across c.1800 hectares and new planting over c.3000 hectares, including up to 1,000 hectares of productive conifer and 2,000 hectares of native woodland.

Tree planting applications will be made over the next two or three planting seasons.

It is expected the project will result in significant employment opportunities, whilst public access and facilities will be enhanced over the land, which is currently enjoyed for its scenic splendour, including the prominent hilltop of Clachnaben.

The project will be designed, implemented and managed by Scottish Woodlands Ltd, one of the UK’s leading forestry management organisations and undertaken over five years.

Neil Crookston, Regional Manager, Scottish Woodlands, said: “We want people to come along to our drop-in events and to see first-hand our proposals to create a sustainable future for the moor, tackling climate change, creating jobs and preserving a rural landscape.

"It is important for people to have their say.”