An investigation has been launched to assess whether enough work is being done to protect the habitats of Scotland’s endangered birds.

Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) is opening a case to determine whether there has been a failure to comply with legal duties regarding the classification of the Special Protection Area (SPA) network in Scotland. SPAs are designated to protect rare or vulnerable bird species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has 162 SPAs, earmarked to protect the homes of a wide range of species, including the golden eagle, Scotland’s national bird, and the capercaillie. The ESS inquiry will examine the governance of recommendations by the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.

The committee advises Scottish ministers – as well as the UK government and other devolved administrations – on aspects of the classification and management of SPAs and provides guidance for conservation bodies, including NatureScot.

The investigation comes after concerns were raised that environmental law regarding SPAs was not being fully implemented across the UK and that non-compliance may negatively affect protected birds in Scotland.

Mark Roberts, chief executive of ESS, said: “Scotland has over 160 SPAs spanning the length of the country, from the north of Shetland to the Solway Firth. These areas are fundamental to the safeguarding of our protected bird species, their nests, eggs and habitats.

Environmental Standards Scotland has launched an investigation into the governance and management of the country's network of Special Protection Areas, which are designated to protect the habitats of rare, threatened and vulnerable wild birds such as the golden eagle. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

“We’re announcing an investigation into the classification and governance of the SPA network following receipt of a representation that has raised concerns regarding the classification and adaptation of these SPAs in Scotland.

“Last year the Scottish Government declared a biodiversity crisis. Ensuring that the law that protects nature is fully and effectively implemented is an essential part of addressing that crisis. We will publish the results of our investigation in due course.”

The Office for Environmental Protection has launched a separate investigation into the SPA network in England and Northern Ireland. The Interim Environmental Protection Assessor for Wales is also undertaking work that includes SPAs.

Conservationists have welcomed the probes.

Katie-Jo Luxton, conservation director at the RSPB, said: “Our network of SPAs should be fundamental to our efforts to halt and reverse wildlife decline. These are the areas that have been identified as being critical for wildlife.