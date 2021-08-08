Poll: Voters less likely to support independence if Scotland adopts Euro

The currency question has dominated the independence debate

A survey of 1,000 Scottish adults found that 39 per cent would be less likely to back the country's departure from the union if it would then be required to replace the pound as a new member of the European Union.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independent Scotland would rejoin the EU "relatively quickly". However, it is believed EU officials have said that Scotland would be required to join the single currency.

The survey for The Sunday Telegraph by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 47 per cent of Scots would vote against Scotland becoming an independent country if a referendum were held tomorrow, compared with 44 per cent who would vote yes.

The poll suggests that the UK Government's handling of Covid-19 vaccines may have boosted the union in Scotland, with 57 per cent agreeing that the early procurement of vaccines demonstrated its benefits. However, 38 per cent of respondents said that Ms Sturgeon and Holyrood deserved most credit for the rollout in Scotland.

Among those who have been watching the Tokyo Olympics, 91 per cent said they were supporting Team GB.

