Police arrest 29 people over Edinburgh climate change protest

Police have confirmed 29 people were arrested during last night’s climate change protest that shut down Edinburgh’s North Bridge.

About 300 protesters gathered on the city centre thoroughfare from 3pm yesterday.

Climate protesters join Extinction Rebellion Scotland as they form a road block on the North Bridge. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The demonstration closed the road to all vehicles other than pedestrians and bicycles.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion had organised the protest, urging the Scottish Government to be bolder on climate change issues by committing to achieve net zero carbon commissions by 2025 and forming a citizens’ assembly to create new policies.

North Bridge was blockaded until about 8:30pm.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Police Scotland said officers’ engagement with the protestors had made sure the demonstration was contained to North Bridge.

Twenty-nine people – 17 men and 12 women – were arrested for a breach of the peace.

Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police said those arrested had been released to appear in court at a later date.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “I would like to extend my thanks to the public and our partners within the city centre for their assistance and cooperation whilst the demonstration was ongoing.

“The police have both a duty to prevent crime and disorder, and balance the qualified rights of protestors with the rights of the wider public under the European Convention on Human Rights.

“We will continue to work with event organisers and protest groups and would encourage those planning any event to engage with Police Scotland at their earliest planning stages.”

