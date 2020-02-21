PETA offer £1000 reward after tiny kitten found abandoned at the side of Scottish road

An animal rights organisation has offered a reward of up to £1000 for information on the person or persons responsible for leaving a male kitten for dead.

The 12-week-old male kitten was found in a plastic sack inside two other tied up bags by the side of the road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

The tiny kitten was dumped at the side of the road in Shotts picture: supplied

Animal welfare group PETA is offering a reward of up to £1000 for information linked to the person(s) responsible for abandoning the animal.

"Someone in the area must have seen something or know something about the cruel individual(s) who committed this callous act," says PETA Director Mimi Bekhechi.

"A person capable of deliberately causing this kind of suffering to a helpless animal demonstrates a deeply worrying psychological state and must be found."

She said it is also imperative to find the mother cat and have her spayed as quickly as possible to prevent more kittens from suffering a similar fate.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

PETA urges anyone who has information about this cruel act to call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.