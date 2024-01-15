Pentland hill farmers and land managers receive £100k funding to improve biodiversity on Edinburgh's doorstep

The initiative is aiming to secure rural jobs, keep farmers on the land, boost biodiversity and maintain rural communities.

A group of farmers and land managers have received £100k worth of funding to improve nature recovery around Scotland’s capital – and members of the public have been asked to contribute their views on the initiative.

Project L-AND is a partnership between nature recovery consultants Ecosulis and the Pentland Land Managers Association (PLMA), a group of farmers and land managers who have come together to collaborate on improving the environment and biodiversity in the Pentlands.

They will explore the potential for habitat creation, carbon sequestration, flood management and water quality improvements in the hills on Edinburgh’s doorstep.

Lucy Stanfield-Jenner of Savills Lucy is Head of Natural Capital in Scotland, advising clients on all aspects of emerging carbon and nature markets and landscape restoration opportunities.

A survey will be launched in the new year asking members of the public to comment on what developments they would like to see as part of the project.

Neil Melleney, project lead at Ecosulis said: “We are working with farmers, land managers, local conservation groups and communities to co-develop a plan that is scientifically informed and optimised for environmental benefit and habitat connectivity. We also want to connect people and nature for social, educational, health and wellbeing benefits.”

The funding has come from the Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland (FIRNS) which is supported by NatureScot in collaboration with the Scottish Government and he National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Pentland Hills are mostly comprised of small family farms. The team behind the initiative said investment will provide income to secure rural jobs, keep farmers on the land and maintain rural communities.

Rebecca Barr, farmer and L-AND Project Manager said: “Farmers can have a greater impact for nature by working in collaboration with others. This funding provides essential professional support to develop an ecologically optimal, landscape-scale plan for the cluster.”

The project will also be collaborating with local businesses looking to support natural capital projects.

Lucy Jenner, head of natural capital at Savills, said: “It is also hoped that we can leverage private finance for nature recovery in the Pentlands.

"More and more companies are measuring and managing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts.

“As half of global GDP relies intrinsically on nature, protecting natural resources is essential part of managing risk for sustainable business and enabling businesses to play their role in supporting nature recovery.

"We hope Project L-AND can seek help from local organisations looking to support high-integrity natural capital projects close to home.”

NatureScot’s chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “As we tackle the climate-nature crisis with a growing urgency, everyone has the responsibility to get us to net zero.

"The FIRNS grant to project L-AND is part of our commitment to offer communities, companies, charities and individuals across Scotland the opportunity to develop bold business cases and financial models which will attract the investment required to restore nature. I’m inspired by the creativity and ambition of projects such as project L-AND which show us as we scale up our efforts to halt biodiversity loss and create a nature-rich country for us all.