Overhaul of Scottish Government ministerial engagement reporting urged in wake of fossil fuel plant row

Transparency questions mount over handling of major planning application

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Greens have called for “urgent” answers over ministers’ handling of plans for a major new power plant, with a leading anti-corruption campaign group warning the row underlines the need for an overhaul of how meetings with external companies are recorded.

As revealed by Scotland on Sunday, the Scottish Government has been accused by Friends of the Earth Scotland of dozens of breaches of the ministerial code over the proposed new fossil fuel power station in Peterhead. The environmental charity has alleged a “deeply troubling pattern of behaviour”, with claims of ministers briefed by civil servants to offer their support for the facility.

Its research also claims there were 16 meetings between ministers and the developers, SSE and Equinor, where the Government’s records are either missing or not available. They include a meeting involving Gillian Martin, the-then energy minister, who is the acting Cabinet secretary for net zero and energy.

Now, opposition parties have said the allegations required clarity on the part of the Government, which is expected to make a decision about the application in the coming months.

Maggie Chapman, the Scottish Green MSP for north-east Scotland, said: “These are extremely serious accusations that show a completely unacceptable pattern of behaviour across the highest levels of government.

“Strict rules were brought in to govern planning applications and meetings with lobbyists for a reason. For the records of 16 meetings with multinational developers to be missing or unavailable will rightly leave the public wondering what ministers are trying to hide.”

Scottish Labour’s net zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said “These serious allegations require urgent answers from the Scottish Government. It is essential that the ministerial code is followed at all times, so the public can have confidence in the outcome of important planning decisions like this.

“If senior members of this Government have been playing fast and loose with the rules, it will be another blow to the SNP’s credibility.”

Calls have been wide to overhaul the way Scottish ministers report their engagements with outside businesses in the wake of the row. Juliet Swann, nations and regions programme manager for Transparency International UK, said the organisation shared concerns about transparency and “the link between perceived secrecy and declining trust in politics”.

She said: “The Friends of the Earth Scotland information shows the value of Scotland’s transparency regime, but also that improvements are necessary.

“Ministerial engagement reporting is inconsistent, lacks detail of discussions and often omits conversations from social settings. Transparency International UK would like to see improved detail recorded, plus inclusion of all social meetings which discuss government business.

“Of immediate concern is that to investigate a breach of the ministerial code requires the First Minister to request such action. It is imperative that an independent advisor who can initiate investigations be identified.”

The Scottish Government said it would consider any complaint “in line with usual practice” and that “it would not be appropriate to comment on a live planning application.”