Osprey caught on camera swooping in to catch trout from Scottish loch

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Snapper Darren Dawson, 50, pictured the majestic bird with a rainbow trout in its talons, which was plucked from a loch on a wildlife reserve near Forfar, Angus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The osprey's huge wingspan can be seen in the dramatic shots as it carries off the catch.

The osprey swooped in to grab a trout.

Darren, from Dundee, photographs ospreys as they come back from migration but was pleased to snap images of the male with a trout on Sunday.

Darren said: "The osprey had just taken the trout out of a nearby stocked loch.

"I managed to take some images as it went past where I was standing with my camera in the nature reserve not far from the loch.

"It's always great to see an osprey.

The pictures show the full wingspan of the osprey.

"I photograph ospreys all the time when they come back from migration, but it's always good to get some nice images with a trout in its talons."

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.