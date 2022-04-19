Osprey caught on camera swooping in to catch trout from Scottish loch

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Snapper Darren Dawson, 50, pictured the majestic bird with a rainbow trout in its talons, which was plucked from a loch on a wildlife reserve near Forfar, Angus.
The osprey's huge wingspan can be seen in the dramatic shots as it carries off the catch.
Darren, from Dundee, photographs ospreys as they come back from migration but was pleased to snap images of the male with a trout on Sunday.
Darren said: "The osprey had just taken the trout out of a nearby stocked loch.
"I managed to take some images as it went past where I was standing with my camera in the nature reserve not far from the loch.
"It's always great to see an osprey.
"I photograph ospreys all the time when they come back from migration, but it's always good to get some nice images with a trout in its talons."