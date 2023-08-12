Orkney drone postal service trial off to a flying start after stream of successful deliveries

All flights for postal delivery bar one have been able to land during the trial so far.

A trial delivering post via drones between islands on one of Scotland’s archipelago’s has been hailed a success so far with just one day of deliveries having to be cancelled due to strong winds.

The experiment, called Orkney I-Port, is being carried out between mainland Orkney and its smaller southern isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sees letters and parcels delivered to the island’s Royal Mail Kirkwall delivery office from the mainland by aeroplane before being transported some 14 miles east to Stromness.

Royal Mail drone postal service trial has got off to a flying start with almost all flights running smoothly, said operator Skyports (pic: Skyports)

From here, Skyports Drone Services conduct drone deliveries holding up to 6kg of post at a time to Royal Mail staff on the islands Graemsay and Hoy where postal workers then carry out their usual island delivery routes.

Twenty seven cargo carrying drone flights have been completed since the trial began on July 24, director of Skyports Alex Brown said.

He said the drones operate from Monday to Friday, with each island typically requiring one to two flights a day

The drones operate between mainland Orkney and Hoy and Graemsby (pic: Skyports)

A total of 85kg of cargo has been carried via drone to the islands to date.

During the ongoing trial, which will initially operate for three months, with the intent to extend in the future, drone flights had to be cancelled on one day where there were strong winds.

Mr Brown said: “The biggest challenge ahead going into winter will be the wind.

"The drones we are using can deal with high levels of wind, but we will have to monitor closely the forecast for strong winds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the feedback on the island and the trial itself has been a positive experience so far.

"I spoke with about 30 to 40 people on the ground and most seemed supportive,” he said.

"People on Orkney are more open to innovation compared to other parts of the UK. They are used to it.

"I do hear quite a bit of ‘let’s see how it goes in the winter’ which we will have to watch given the weather changes.

"The main aim is to try and beat the ferry postal service.”

James Stockan, councillor of Stromness and the Southern Isles, which includes Hoy and Graemsy, said the general feeling on the islands is positive so far.

"We are so often trialling and testing things,” he said.

"The community is very much in favour of having new things happen.

"That legacy goes back to Orkney serving in two world wars with the latest technology of the time.”

Describing witnessing the deliveries on Hoy, he said: “The drone leaves mainland Orkney with a box of letters or postal items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It then rises in the air heads over the sea and services the two islands Hoy and Graemsy. There’s a QR code on the ground that the drone lines up with and it lowers the package. There’s a person monitoring the landing, and then the postie comes to where the drone lands to pick up the post."

A spokesperson for Royal Mail was unable to confirm how many letters have been delivered to day but said “flights have been going well” and that “a large number of them had been completed.”