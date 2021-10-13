Nicola Sturgeon is to speak at Ted Countdown Summit on climate change on Wednesday in the run-up to Cop26. Photo: Ted Talks

What will Ms Sturgeon say?

The First Minister will set out her vision for Scotland’s role in tackling the climate crisis, and speak about the role of smaller countries in climate action at the conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday (October 13), as part of the Ted Countdown to Cop26 series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Ted Countdown to Cop26 series?

Ted’s Countdown Summit series sees a range of different speakers visit the Scottish capital to share their blueprint for a net zero future from October 12 to 15.

What has the FM said about Cop26?

Ms Sturgeon has said Cop26 will be “one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.”

She continued: “Cop26 is our best and possibly last chance to achieve what is required to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and safeguard our planet.

“The world must move from promises to action, and mobilise the ambition, finance, resources and joint working needed to deliver on the Paris Agreement goals. Scotland will play its full part in meeting those goals.

“Ahead of Cop26, Scotland is delivering on our promise to end our contribution to climate change within a generation, putting a just transition and wellbeing at the centre whilst taking the big and difficult decisions that will create a net zero, climate-resilient and fairer future.”

How can you watch Ms Sturgeon’s Ted Talk?

Ms Sturgeon’s Ted Talk will be available to watch from the Ted Talk website, where you will find a dedicated section for the Countdown Summit. You can also read coverage of the event on the Scotsman website.

What’s next for the FM?

Ms Sturgeon will give a talk to the Arctic Circle Assembly, the largest annual international gathering on the Arctic, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Thursday.

She will discuss Scotland's links with the Arctic nations and how all countries must work together to tackle the climate emergency.

Other speakers at the event will include the prime minister of Iceland, the Danish minister for foreign affairs and the EU commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.