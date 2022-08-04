Nature fund awards £47,500 to manger water levels at Loch of Strathbeg

The nature reserve near Crimond is Britain's largest dune loch, and a vital wintering spot for up to a fifth of the world's pink-footed geese. It's also home to a wide variety of wetland wildlife, such as breeding terns and gulls, migrating wading birds and wintering wildfowl.

Richard Humpidge, site manager at Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve, said: “There has been quite a lot of phosphate entering the loch through this burn and the sluice will enable us to control water flow better to reduce this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Excess phosphate affects the water, meaning it isn’t suitable for some of the wildlife that live in and around the loch. Because of the reduced water flow we will also install a solar-powered pump to keep our adjacent wetlands nice and wet, perfect for species such as pink-footed geese.

The nature reserve near Crimond is Britain's largest dune loch

“I have been working on this project since about 2014 so it is really nice seeing it coming to fruition. This will benefit all the thousands of wintering ducks and swans as well as improving habitat for breeding waders.”

The Scottish Government’s annual Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot, funds projects that help Scotland's species, woodlands, rivers and seas, as well as improving the health and wellbeing of local communities.

These projects will take practical steps to help against the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss and restore Scotland’s natural environment.

The award at RSPB Scotland Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve is one of 46 successful projects across Scotland to share the additional almost £5 million committed in this round of the Nature Restoration Fund.

The projects will take practical steps to improve natural habitats, safeguard plant and animal species and improve biodiversity.

The 2022 Nature Restoration Fund adds to the many millions of pounds of Scottish Government funding granted through the Biodiversity Challenge Fund, Scottish Rural Development Programme, the 2021 Nature Restoration Fund, and other sources to support biodiversity and help to deliver Scotland’s Biodiversity Strategy.

Biodiversity Minister, Lorna Slater, said: “We know that transformative change is needed in order to protect and restore terrestrial, freshwater and marine biodiversity in Scotland.

"That’s why we established the £65 million Nature Restoration Fund for projects that help Scotland's species, woodlands, rivers and seas.

“These diverse, innovative projects are already bringing benefits across the country - not only to the environment, but also to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“The Nature Restoration Fund is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to tackling biodiversity loss and restoring nature for future generations.