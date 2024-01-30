The quake was felt on Mull. Picture: Getty

An earthquake has struck the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 7.30pm on Monday.

It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre.

Reports described people saying “the whole house creaked”, “all the windows and doors rattled” and “the sofa seemed to vibrate”.

Others told BGS they “thought someone had crashed into the house” and “it was like a large explosion nearby”.

Some people took to social media to share their experience of the quake, which had its epicentre in the north west of the island near the village of Dervaig.

One person on Mull posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Anyone else here on the Isle of Mull think we’ve had a couple of earth tremors this evening? Like a rumbling train in a tunnel and lasting for a good number of seconds.”

Another person wrote: “We heard a weird bang and the glasses and plates in the dresser started rattling.”

Earlier on Monday, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Moidart in the Highlands at around 2.24pm, while a 1.1 magnitude quake hit Morvern, also in the Highlands, at 1.10pm.