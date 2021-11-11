Most single-use plastics to be banned in Scotland from June

A ban on most single-use plastics will come into effect in Scotland from June next year.

By Craig Paton
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:30 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Legislation has been laid by the Scottish Government to ban the use of plastic cutlery, drink stirrers and food containers made from expanded polystyrene.

An exemption will be in place for people who need to get plastic straws for medical reasons or to ensure they can continue to live independently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
COP26: Easyjet wants to be the first to fly passengers in hydrogen-powered Airbu...
A ban on single-use plastic is set to be brought in for Scotland from June. Picture: George Stoyle

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

“That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“This is another example of the sort of bold action that is needed if we are to deliver on the commitments that are being made at COP26.”

But Ms Slater said the Internal Market Act passed at Westminster last year could create issues with the ban.

“The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK,” she said.

Scottish Lib Dem climate emergency spokesman Liam McArthur said: “Plastic pollution is destructive to our environment and everything in it. This legislation is a step in the right direction, but it’s nowhere near the scale of action needed.”

Lorna SlaterScotlandLiam McArthurScottish GovernmentCOP26
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.