Most single-use plastics to be banned in Scotland from June

Legislation has been laid by the Scottish Government to ban the use of plastic cutlery, drink stirrers and food containers made from expanded polystyrene.

An exemption will be in place for people who need to get plastic straws for medical reasons or to ensure they can continue to live independently.

A ban on single-use plastic is set to be brought in for Scotland from June. Picture: George Stoyle

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

“That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“This is another example of the sort of bold action that is needed if we are to deliver on the commitments that are being made at COP26.”

But Ms Slater said the Internal Market Act passed at Westminster last year could create issues with the ban.

“The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK,” she said.