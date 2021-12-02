Major oil rig recycling and offshore energy construction hub planned for port in north-east Scotland

An oil rig decommissioning yard, a ‘green’ steel fabrication plant and a hub for building offshore wind turbine bases are part of a multi-million-pound plan to create the UK’s first fully circular energy transition facility in the north-east of Scotland.

By Ilona Amos
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:43 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The port at Ardersier, on the Moray Firth coast near Inverness, was one of the largest oil and gas fabrication yards in the world in the 1970s, employing up to 4,500 workers.

The yard shut in 2001 and since then the land has become a disused brownfield site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But new owner Ardersier Port has set out plans for a major new development that will recycle defunct oil and gas rigs to make foundations for future fleets of floating offshore wind farms, bringing thousands of long-term jobs.

Plans for a major new development have been unveiled by Ardersier Port, which will see the former oil and gas fabrication yard recycle defunct rigs and make foundations for floating offshore wind farms

Proposals include a £300 million ‘green steel’ mill, which would be the UK’s first new steelworks in 50 years and powered by renewable energy.

A recent industry report has estimated there will be more than a million tonnes of North Sea topsides coming ashore for decommissioning over the next decade.

Read More

Read More
Defunct North Sea oil rigs and gas pipelines could be reused to make green tech

Ardersier Port owner Steve Regan said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-leading industrial and offshore wind manufacturing facility here in the UK.

“It is a simple plan where each element makes commercial sense as a stand-alone project, but when combined the benefits to the economy and the environment are multiplied.”

A £20 million dredging operation to clear out 2.5 million cubic metres of sand is set to begin shortly, to reopen the massive port once more.

The collected sand will be used to make concrete in the future.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandProposals
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.