Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist branded the demonstrations as “criminality” with the intention of disrupting thousands of people’s lives.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, he said: “This isn’t protest, this is criminality where people are taking extremely hazardous steps disrupting the M25.

“This action is grossly disproportionate to any legitimate aim that this group may have. This is criminality and we’ll treat it as such.”

The Metropolitan Police arrested seven people before Monday’s protest on suspicion of “conspiracy to intentionally or recklessly cause public nuisance”, a new offence under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“We suspected that the intent of the individuals involved was completely disproportionate to any legitimate right to protest,” Mr Twist said.

But the protest went ahead, with forces including Kent, Essex, Surrey and Hertfordshire facing demonstrators in 13 locations.

1. Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter account @EssexPoliceUk A Just Stop Oil protester being detained after they climbed a gantry on the M25, leading to the closure of the motorway. Picture date: Monday November 7, 2022. Photo: Essex Police Photo Sales

2. A Just Stop Oil protester being detained after they climbed a gantry on the M25 A spokeswoman for Just Stop Oil said “action has gone ahead in multiple locations on the M25” on Monday morning. Photo: Essex Police Photo Sales

3. A spokeswoman for Just Stop Oil said “action has gone ahead in multiple locations on the M25” on Monday morning. The demonstrations come as the latest Cop27 international climate change talks in Egypt get under way. Photo: Surrey Police Photo Sales

4. Taken with permission from the twitter account @SurreyPolice of officers preparing to remove a Just Stop Oil protester Essex Police said arrests were made after reports of people climbing up an overhead gantry close to junction 30 of the M25. Photo: Surrey Police Photo Sales