Loch Ness campaigners brand hydro power 'gold rush' developments a disaster

Calls to block further development of power stations on Loch Ness have been made by campaigners fighting to protect wildlife in the area.

The Ness District Salmon Fishery Board (NDSFB) wants an immediate moratorium on further pumped storage hydro plans that have been put forward by developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners said the schemes would be capable of raising and lowering the water levels by more than two feet, which they claim could threaten the loch’s eco-system and the already threatened wild salmon population. Research has shown Atlantic salmon numbers in the Ness catchment have been in significant decline for decades.

Campaigners say building more power stations on Loch Ness could be a disaster for wild fish populations.

The NDSFB has launched a campaign in response to the submission of a planning application for the Loch Kemp pump storage scheme by Statera and the acquisition of the previously approved Red John scheme by Europe’s largest hydro power generator Statkraft. The campaign will see flyers handed out to residents in the area and a series of public meetings being held throughout this month.

NDSFB director Brian Shaw said the board was keen to make sure everyone in the area was “fully aware of the risks involved” in the proposed plans before the planning application deadline at the end of this month.

He insisted “one of the world’s most iconic lochs” should not be subjected to "an unregulated gold rush".

"Loch Ness should not be disturbed; the eco-system here is far too sensitive,” he said. "These developments will cause such dramatic fluctuations in water levels that will play havoc with the shoreline ecology, disrupt natural currents within the loch and potentially raise the temperature of Loch Ness.

Brian Shaw says more research is needed on how pumped hydro power affects wildlife (pic: Mhairi Shaw)

"No one is properly looking into the impact these projects might have on salmon.”

He said when operational, the Loch Kemp and Red John schemes, combined with the existing Foyers scheme, would be able to raise or lower the level of Loch Ness by as much as 73cm (2ft 5ins) overnight.

Mr Shaw also warned the potential loss of salmon could impact on dolphins, which gather at Chanonry Point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the salmon are impacted, the dolphins will stop coming and we will lose one of the greatest wildlife spectacle in the Highlands,” he said. "We need the government to provide guidance on these developments, so that there is some sort of regulation.”

The NDSFB pointed to a new independent report by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, which concluded the environment impact assessment and environmental scoping report for the proposed pump storage hydro projects lacked concrete evidence to back up claims that salmon populations would not be significantly impacted.

Members said they were not against pump storage hydro per se, but that any such schemes should only be developed in areas where environmental and societal risks were lower.

Statera said it has held a series of public consultation events and undertaken “extensive environmental and other assessments” in relation to its Loch Kemp pumped storage hydro project.

A spokesperson for the energy company said: “Pumped storage hydro schemes can help tackle the issues caused by climate change by releasing water during dry periods and storing water to help flood management, as is the case with this project.

"Loch Kemp offers a range of benefits including better water management, improved energy security, substantial carbon savings and a boost to local jobs. We are continuing to work closely with all of our Loch Kemp project stakeholders.”

Industry body Scottish Renewables said pumped storage was a vital component in decarbonising the electricity grid. Pumped hydro works when excess power on the grid is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper, holding reservoir.