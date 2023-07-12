Location of Grangemouth Climate Camp is announced ... and it's not in Grangemouth

The much anticipated announcement of the location of the Grangemouth Climate Camp has arrived – but it’s not in Grangemouth.

Kinneil House and Estate welcomed King Charles III earlier this month - now it is home to Climate Camp for the next five days (PIcture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Climate Camp is scheduled to open at the Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness at 6pm today and will close at 4pm on Monday, July 17.

A Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re very excited to announce the Climate Camp crew successfully raised our camp in beautiful Kinneil Estate between Bo'ness and Grangemouth.

“We’re here because nowhere else in Scotland even comes close to damaging the climate as much as Ineos Grangemouth.This is the heart of Scotland’s fossil fuel monster.

“If Scotland is to escape from the tyranny of fossil pollution, it must urgently transition to something better, and that change has to take place at Grangemouth more than anywhere.