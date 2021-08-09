Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

‘One Step Greener’ is part of a UK government campaign to raise awareness of COP26, the climate summit taking place in Glasgow this November. The campaign will help showcase how small UK businesses are taking steps to become greener.

Sara started her collective two years ago, providing a platform for 130 artists to reimagine and recycle items that are otherwise destined for landfill. This year it became the UK’s first single-use-plastic free shop of its kind.

COP26 Ambassador: Sara Thomson

The retail space in Ocean Terminal also hosts workshops for the local community and provides vital employment opportunities to individuals with mental health issues. In July, Sara took her sustainability west, launching The Clydeside Collective in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre.

The Edinburgh businesswoman is one of 13 people who have been selected to tell their stories at COP26 this year. Communities can nominate anyone they think is making a difference in the battle against climate change, the current 13 ambassadors will then select a further 13 to attend the summit in Glasgow.

Thomson said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to be named a One Step Greener Ambassador ahead of COP26. This is a great opportunity to tell us about what you, or someone you know, is doing to be one step greener. It could end up with you joining us to help tackle climate change at COP26.”

The UK will be hosting the UN climate change conference this year with the aim of cooperating to fulfill major climate targets, such as preventing global temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees celsius

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The UK has made huge strides towards a greener future, with new records in renewable energy and new targets for slashing emissions. But there are also thousands of people across the country doing their bit too, from embarking on green careers and building sustainable businesses to reducing their use of plastic and taking part in conservation projects.

“We can all do our bit to help tackle climate change."

Nominations for ‘One Step Greener’ ambassadors can be made at https://together-for-our-planet.ukcop26.org/onestepgreener/

