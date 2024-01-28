Kinlochewe sets provisional UK record for January temperature with 19.6C

Descending Glen Docherty in the north west Highlands towards Kinlochewe, which has provisionally set the UK record for temperature in January

A village in Scotland has provisionally set the UK record for temperature in January after hitting 19.6C, the Met Office has confirmed.

The temperature in Kinlochewe in the north-west Highlands recorded the temperature on Sunday, rising above the previous record of villages Inchmarlo and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire which hit 18.3C in 2003 while Aber, Ceredigion, reached the same level in both 1958 and 1971.

The temperature, if confirmed, would also be the record for a winter’s day in Scotland.

In a post on X, the Met Office said: “There has provisionally been a new UK January daily max temperature record set today at Kinlochewe where the temperature reached 19.6C.

As well as potentially setting the record, Kinlochewe was also covered by a yellow weather warning for wind.

The warning was in place for the north-west highlands and Outer Hebrides between 11am and 5pm.