Just Stop Oil said its supporters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at around 4am on Tuesday.

It is the first action its kind in Scotland since the Just Stop Oil coalition began blockading fuel terminals south of the border on April 1, which has seen more than 1,000 arrests.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently engaging with a group of people who are carrying out a protest at Rothesay Dock in Clydebank, which was reported to police around 4.10am on Tuesday 3 May 2022.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

A protest at the entrance to the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal in Glasgow. Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of campaigners staging a protest. Protesters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at around 4am on Tuesday. Photo: Just Stop Oil Photo Sales

12 protesters are sitting on pipes and three are on the silos to halt operations. It is the first action its kind in Scotland since the Just Stop Oil coalition began blockading fuel terminals south of the border on April 1, which has seen more than 1,000 arrests. Photo: Just Stop Oil Photo Sales

Just Stop Oil of climate activists The activists said they are taking action in support of their demand that the UK Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK. Photo: Just Stop Oil Photo Sales

Just Stop Oil of climate activists which have blockaded an oil terminal Climate activists have blockaded an oil terminal to call for an end to new oil and gas projects. One protester said: “North Sea oil and gas does not offer energy security." Photo: Just Stop Oil Photo Sales