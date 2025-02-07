John Swinney addresses calls for reintroduction of lynx and large carnivores in Scotland

First Minister questioned by farmers over his government’s rewilding policies

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has said his Government will not allow a legal release of lynx or other large carnivores in Scotland, as he also urged caution on the reintroduction of beavers.

The First Minister was quizzed on his rewilding policies as he spoke to the National Farmers Union Scotland AGM on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers have complained about beaver reintroduction projects in recent years, saying they damage land.

Proponents say the animals can improve the environment and biodiversity.

Lynx cubs play in a bush in their enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore | Getty Images

In January, four lynx were illegally released near the Dell of Killiehuntly in the Highlands before being humanely captured. One later died.

The development dismayed conservation groups which have been advocating for a trial reintroduction of lynx in Scotland – a species which was native hundreds of years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the NFUS conference, Mr Swinney joked the subject of cats had been “significant in my mind” over the last week – after he quickly dismissed reports his Government was considering a ban on domestic cat ownership in parts of the country.

The First Minister continued: “Ministers are acutely aware of the concerns many of you have about the introduction of new species.

“Let me be very clear, the recent illegal release of four lynx was both reckless and posed a serious risk to the welfare of those animals released.

“My Government will not be reintroducing lynx, or indeed any other large carnivorous species in Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of other species such as white-tailed sea eagles has led to “unintended consequences”, he said.

Taking questions from the gathered farming representatives, he was asked about more “furry friends” – the reintroduced beavers – with one farmer saying they had caused damage worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Mr Swinney said there needs to be a “considered discussion” around reintroducing species, pointing out the beaver population in Perthshire is now “formidably more comprehensive than it was at the beginning”.

He said he had witnessed “very directly and dramatically” the impact of beavers on flood prevention measures in his own constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of conservation groups are involved in the Lynx to Scotland partnership, which wants to see a trial scheme for reintroducing the big cats.

Pete Cairns of Scotland: The Big Picture, said: “Polling points to more Scots than ever before supporting a carefully managed reintroduction of lynx.

“So we are sure the Scottish Government will be willing to have constructive conversations on this important issue.”

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “Scotland is one of a handful of European countries still lacking a large terrestrial mammal predator.