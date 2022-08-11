Important role of customers in maintaining normal water supply during summer months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide reservoir storage levels remain at 81%, which is around average for the time of year.

Householders are being reminded to use water as efficiently as possible and help protect a natural precious year-round resource by:

taking shorter showers turning the tap off when brushing teeth using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded using a watering can instead of a garden hose and using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car

Scottish Water closely monitors and manages water resources and is taking several steps including tanker deployments to supplement supplies and adjusting the network to re-distribute water around the country.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We remain absolutely focused on ensuring customer supplies are maintained especially where the warm, dry weather has been experienced over a more prolonged period.

“Public water supply supports daily life around the clock and our national reservoir storage remains at a level where we can continue to meet requirements. We have seen water demand peaks, particularly around hot weekends, and customers can play an important role in how we manage our country’s water resources.