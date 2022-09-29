Hurricane Ian: Dangerous storm leaves millions without power and neighbourhoods submerged in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall around 3:10pm local time on Wednesday, battering the coastline with winds of 150mph and torrential rain.

The storm, described by an official as the “biggest flood event” ever seen in south-west Florida, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with homes and buildings damaged, whole neighbourhoods underwater and trees torn out of the ground.

The roof was ripped off a hospital and many people trapped in flooded homes are awaiting rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power suppliers said the violent wind and rain had cut electricity for 2.4 million householders and businesses.

Ian was graded as a category four hurricane when it first hit land, near the city of Fort Myers, but has now been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues northwards and inland.

About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before the storm hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurricane Ian has left whole neighbourhoods in Florida underwater as it brought torrential rain and stormy weather to the state

But residents have been warned the coming 24 hours could be the most dangerous, with people being urged to stay in shelter and keep out of the floodwaters.

The Weather Prediction Center posted a message on Facebook, advising residents in the Central Florida Peninsula to be prepared for “widespread life-threatening, catastrophic flash and urban flooding” continuing into Friday morning, with as much as 30 inches of rainfall.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad