Human bones washed onto street after graveyard hit by heavy rain

Have your say

Bones were washed out onto a public street after a church wall collapsed following heavy rain over the weekend.

A historic wall at the Largo and Newburn Parish Church in Upper Largo, Fife collapsed on Saturday, disturbing some of the graves.

Bones were found on the street near the Newburn Parish Church in Upper Largo. Pictures: Fife Today

Fife Council attended the scene and closed the church and churchyard.

READ MORE: Spectacular images show thunderstorms and flooding in Scotland

Liz Murphy, head of bereavement services at Fife Council, said: “Unfortunately, some historic graves were disturbed and exposed.

“In order to preserve the dignity of the deceased, where safe, the remains have been moved into the church.

“Any exposed ancient lairs are covered until it is safe to restore or rebury them.”

Fife was one region of many across the country to be hit by flooding over the weekend.

Events abandoned by the torrential rain included the first stage of the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland cycling race between Dundee and Dunfermline.

All trains on the West Coast mainline between Glasgow and London were disrupted due to water on the tracks near the Scottish Borders on Saturday and the Lothians were also hit by a deluge.

This story first appeared on our sister site Fife Today.