The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most active astrological displays to burn through the skies in 2023.

A meteor streaking through the night sky over Myanmar during the Geminid meteor shower (Photo: YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland and the UK will soon be able to witness the "best meteor display in years" as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

Set to be one of the most visible events in this year's astrological calendar, the Geminid showers not only have the highest meteor rates of any annual shower but it will also benefit from little moonlight interference.

Alan Pickup, an astrology writer and past-president of the Astronomical Society of Edinburgh, shared that this year's display could be one of the best in years.

What is the Geminid meteor shower?

Often referred to as shooting stars, meteors are tiny particles of dust leftover from the birth of the solar system vaporising as they reach the Earth’s atmosphere.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through a stream of debris from comets, with the friction causing the visible light shows.

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on December 14th 2023. Image: Getty

The Geminid meteor shower originates from the specific debris of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon - which passes closer to the sun than any other asteroid - named as such because the meteors appear to radiate outward from the constellation Gemini.

Geminids were first observed in 1862, and are thought to be intensifying each year. More than 100 meteors are expected to be visible per hour in 2023, with the Geminids considered one of the most impressive events to watch in the northern hemisphere.

When can I see the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid meteor shower is visible from Monday, December 4th to Wednesday, December 20th.

According to Pickup, the shower is expected to peak on Thursday, December 14th at around 7pm when "more than 100 medium-slow meteors per hour might be counted by someone under ideal dark skies".

In addition, viewers will benefit from little moonlight interference due to the December 12th New Moon.

How to watch the Geminid meteor shower

While the Geminid meteor shower can be visible from city centres, those looking to catch a glimpse should ensure they are away from urban areas which are typically affected by light pollution.

Heading out to the countryside will give you the best chance to view the meteors, and it’s best to situate yourself in a wide open space where you can trace the whole night sky.

The 2023 Geminid meteor shower will peak on Thursday December 14th, when the moon is below the horizon so this will be the best chance for many to catch the activity.

The Gemenid meteor shower is one of the most active. Image: Getty

However, hunting for meteors is a waiting game. Wrap up warm, take a chair to sit on and make sure you’re prepared to wait outside for a while – preferably with a flask of warm brew.

You shouldn’t need binoculars or a telescope, just patience and at least ten to twenty minutes spent in total darkness for your eyes to adjust.

Where to look for Geminid meteor shower

To spot the meteor shower, there are general rules on where to aim your eyes in the sky.

Make sure to keep your gaze at an altitude of around 60º - any direction is fine.

Don't look directly at the "radiant" (the point where a meteor appears to originate), instead look 40–50° from that position.

If you know your constellations, you should find Gemini in the sky by imagining a line between Orion's right foot and left shoulder. Then, follow that line for the distance between your thumb and little finger stretched out at arm's length. Once you've done that you should spot stars, Castor and Pollux. The radiant will be near Pollux, so look slightly away from that region.

Best places to watch Geminid meteor shower in Scotland

For those who want to make sure that they get the best view of the Geminid meteor shower possible, there are several certified Dark Sky locations in Scotland. Each location has been rated by DarkSky International, an organisation looking to protect and restore the night-time environments of the world.

The best places to watch astrological events in Scotland are: