Measures include reducing destructive fishing in sensitive areas, powering boats with cleaner fuels and rolling out mandatory tracking for all vessels.

The calls come in a new report, Shifting Gears, from environmental charities WWF, Marine Conservation Society and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It outlines the urgent action required by all four governments in the UK to ‘futureproof’ the fisheries sector, improving its sustainability and increasing its capacity to help tackle the climate emergency.

A new report calls for the UK's fishing industry to become 'climate-smart' to help boost fish stocks, futureproof livelihoods and battle global warming

Estimates suggest UK fisheries emit the same amount of carbon dioxide each year as the annual energy use of more than 110,000 homes.

Scotland’s seas are estimated to hold more carbon – known as blue carbon – than the total stored in its land resources such as peatlands, forests and soils.

Removing fish and using fossil fuels to power boats contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

Now in the wake of the recent IPCC report and ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, the conservation organisations are calling on all governments to show global leadership and put the fisheries sector on a sustainable footing by adopting a “climate-smart” strategy.

Recommendations include limiting bottom-towed fishing gear inside marine protected areas and other key areas, decarbonising the UK fleet, including ending use of fossil fuels, and mandating remote electronic monitoring with cameras and vessel monitoring systems across all boats fishing in UK waters to improve transparency and traceability and boost stocks.

The report also suggests reviewing whether there should be incentives to switch from destructive to passive fishing gear, strengthening marine policy to take more account of the climate emergency, and increasing research on blue carbon and the fishing sector’s environmental impacts.

The document concludes that adopting these recommendations will help safeguard UK fisheries by bringing about the recovery of the ocean’s health and helping to meet the triple challenge of sustainably feeding a growing population, reversing biodiversity loss and limiting global warming to under 1.5C.

“The recent IPCC report was described by the UN as ‘code red for humanity’,” said Calum Duncan, the Marine Conservation Society’s head of conservation for Scotland.

“Nothing short of transformative change is needed across all aspects of society and the economy to avert climate catastrophe.

“As we learn more about the important role our ocean plays in locking up carbon in the seafloor, it’s also crucial for the fisheries sector to move toward net-zero engine emissions and much-reduced impact on the seabed and its blue carbon stores.

“This report highlights the steps that must be taken to help build a positive, sustainable and thriving future for fishing that operates with the grain of the marine ecosystem.”

Mario Ray, policy and public affairs officer at WWF Scotland, said: “The ocean is the blue heart of our planet and when tackling the climate and nature crises, we ignore it at our peril.”

Alex Kinninmonth, head of marine policy at RSPB Scotland, said: “The nature and climate emergency is threatening life above and below the waves right here in Scotland.

“Every industry must now play a part in driving the rapid decarbonisation and restoration of nature needed to avoid climate breakdown.

“This report offers a road map for fisheries managers to meet climate targets while safeguarding our seas for future generations.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.