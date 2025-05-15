How Scots are being urged to save water after driest start to year in decades

Scotland has had its driest start to the year since 1964 | PA

Scottish Water says Scots now using 178 litres of water per person per day

Scottish Water is calling on people to take care when using supplies throughout the warmer months after Scotland experienced its driest start to the year since 1964.

The water supplier said it is working to ensure its supply systems will be able to satisfy demand as dry weather continues.

Scotland has experienced the driest January to April since 1964, with only 59 per cent of the long-term average rainfall over this period.

Water usage has increased by 150 million litres per day across Scotland since the middle of April, with average reservoir levels at 81 per cent – 10 per cent lower than average for this time of year.

Scottish Water said Scots are using an average of 178 litres of water per person per day, which is higher than in England and Wales where people use an average of 137 litres per person per day.

The supplier said with the current spell of dry and warm weather continuing, people should make an effort to save water by taking shorter showers, turning off the tap when brushing teeth, and using watering cans rather than hoses where appropriate.

It also said washing machines and dishwashers should only be used when fully loaded, and buckets and sponges should be favoured over hoses to wash cars.

Scottish Water chief executive Alex Plant said: “We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and would ask that they use water efficiently to protect this precious resource.

“We believe that a large part of the additional water use at the moment is in gardens, so we would ask that customers are mindful of how much water they use there.

“Scotland’s climate is clearly changing and, as a country, we need to ensure we adapt both by investing appropriately in water infrastructure – which Scottish Water is doing – and ensuring we do what we can to use water more efficiently in our homes and businesses.

‘Water is always worth saving’

“Water is always worth saving and by taking simple steps to reduce the volume used around the home and garden, we can make our country’s water go even further and help maintain normal supplies.”

Places affected by peak water usage include Gullane and Aberlady in East Lothian, Potterton, Middleton Park and Belhelvie in Aberdeenshire, Maybole, Turnberry and Maidens in South Ayrshire, Kippen and Balfron in west Stirlingshire, and Strathpeffer in Ross-shire.

To help mitigate the consequences of peak water usage, Scottish Water is taking supplies from the Spey, pumping water from the river to its supply in Moray.