Hot dry weather sees Scotland's midges struggling to survive

The hot dry weather has impacted midges

The midge has a preference for wet, humid and warm weather, but hot temperatures in recent weeks have impacted the emergence of new adults from the soil, according to Jay Hutchison, entomology project director at Dundee-based APS Biocontrol Ltd, which runs the Scottish Midge Forecast.

“As soon as we get some wet weather, this will encourage emergence of adults,” he said. “That could very quickly change, midges are very weather dependent.”

There are more than 35 different species of biting midge in Scotland, but it is the Highland Midge that scientists say earns its name as Scotland’s most ferocious foe.

Midge season usually peaks in early June, then another smaller peak follows about five to six weeks later.

This year the first peak was delayed by about two weeks after an unseasonably cool spring.

A third hatching is usually expected in September but it is much smaller than the previous two.

Mr Hutchison said it is difficult to determine what the second peak might be like, adding: “If we get a spell of damper, cooler weather that will help the midges emerge and increase adult survival.

“This will lead to a large number of midges emerging and it could be worse than previous years.

“This year, it looks like the first peak was a little late, which has a knock-on effect on future peaks. Add in this current heatwave and we are probably going to see the second peak in late July/early August.”

He said the recent hot weather will have “killed off a fair few midges”.

“August is a bit colder, and windy, which midges aren’t huge fans of either!” He added. “They’re a fussy fly.”

Climate change may have an impact on midge numbers in the coming years, Mr Hutchison surmised, but he said it most certainly will not kill them off.

“It’s fair to say that Scotland is used to having damper spring/summers than we are seeing now, but every year seems to be getting hotter and dryer,” Mr Hutchison said.

“This is going to have an effect on midge survival rates and emergence periods.

“I don’t think the midges will be vanishing any time soon due to climate change but it’s got the potential to change the usual patterns of emergence we see year on year.”

Meanwhile, The Met Office has extended its warning for extreme heat across parts of England and Wales into the beginning of next week.

The rare “amber” warning for exceptionally high temperatures, posing a potential risk to life, was first issued to cover Sunday and has now been updated to include the whole of Monday.

There is a 30 per cent chance of seeing the hottest day on record for the UK.