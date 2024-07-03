Heavy rain to batter Scotland on polling day – here is the full weather forecast

Rain is forecast for much of Scotland

Voters in Scotland may be wise to get their waterproofs on when heading to the ballot boxes as a cold front brings in cool, blustery and wet weather for the general election.

Forecasters are predicting widespread cloud and blustery conditions on polling day, with frequent heavy showers and temperatures ranging from 13C in the far north to 16C in south-eastern areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day will start with rain and cloud, mainly in the west and north-west of the country, with winds turning wilder and a chance of thunder.

However, the rain and wind will spread eastwards as the day wears on.

“It’s towards the north where the winds will pick up some strength, turning gusty into Thursday morning with a rash of showers, which will be heavy, and a risk of thunder,” said meteorologist Clair Nasir, from the Met Office.

“These showers towards the north, they are likely to be frequent and the winds will be gusty, particularly through the morning but even the afternoon – so a keen breeze, as temperatures reach 15C to 16C.”

Voters south of the border are likely to see drier weather and even some sunshine in some areas, with temperature in the south of England potentially hitting 21C.

Voters in Scotland can expect frequent heavy showers, cloud, blustery winds and possibly thunder as they head to polling station for the general election

Conditions are expected to be less blustery on Friday, as the UK wakes up to the results of the election.

The cool, blustery and damp conditions this week come following a June that was dry, cool and sunny, compared to the UK’s long-term average – although there was a north-south divide.

Provisional Met Office figures show the country was drier than average overall, with 29 per cent lower rainfall than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, northern Scotland recorded 32 per cent more than its monthly average.

Temperatures were lower than normal, particularly in the first half of the month.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “This was due to northerly winds bringing cold Arctic air across the UK in what was a cool start to meteorological summer.