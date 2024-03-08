Why am I about to set off on a walk around Scotland? To be honest, I don’t really have a straightforward answer. Part of it is to do with getting a bit tired of reporting on stories from a desk in Edinburgh. I wanted to change my approach to gathering news and storytelling. I wanted to try doing journalism in a different way.

Setting out on foot to gather stories isn’t anything new, but in the world of AI-generated content and home-working taking more of a hold, it just felt right to do the opposite and go out and see things for myself. So, when The Scotsman said they were behind me, that was it really.

Next month, I will have been in the role of rural affairs correspondent at the publication for a year. I have learnt a lot from the people who I have spoken with about the big questions facing Scotland’s countryside, from wildlife management to land ownership to what is driving depopulation in parts of the country. But visiting Scotland’s rural landscape – which makes up 98 per cent of the country – and the communities within it can only bring deeper understanding.

Hay's Way: Why am I about to spend the next six months walking around Scotland

It’s easy to set off with preconceived ideas of what you want to find, what you want to report on, but the beauty of going on foot is that you’re leaving room for discovery. You’re going at a pace where the ideas and the stories you might not expect or may have not even thought of come to you. As the German film director and author Werner Herzog is once reported to have said: ‘The world reveals itself to you when on foot.’