It’s been just over a week since I started Hay’s Way up at Mar Lodge Estate near Braemar, yet it feels like a lifetime.

That could partly be down to how slow I am going. With my 13kg rucksack and walking somewhere around 10 to 12 miles a day, I’ve had to take it easy at the beginning.

But it’s also likely down to the amount of people I have met with along the way to date.

Having a break during Hay's Way on the Deeside Way (pic: Katharine Hay)

From councillors to ghillies, daffodil pickers to estate owners, Scotland is truly revealing itself to me through a myriad of characters and what they stand for.

Every day has been completely different: there’s been gossiping about new celebrities in Braemar, to a brief panic when someone in Stonehaven subtly pointed out I was wearing a bright orange waterproof the day Orange Order were set to march in the town. I have been offered a puppy to take with me on the road, and hitched a lift with someone only to find out it was a colleague’s best pal.

Each week, I’ll be writing stories on what I am learning from the people I meet, but also a piece on how I am finding the journey. It might come as no surprise that in the first week I’ve not had much time to sit and reflect. Every night so far I have been hosted by someone different. It’s a real testament to how friendly the country is that I haven’t had to use my tent yet, but it also means I haven’t had much alone time to write. I will be taking time this weekend to gather my thoughts and the material I’ve gleaned from the fields and villages along the way. So, in this first weekly review, I thought I’d write about three things that have worked well in a practical sense so far: