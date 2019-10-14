Greenpeace activists climb North Sea oil rigs to protest 'unacceptable' decommissioning plans

A group of Greenpeace activists claim to have climbed on to two oil platforms in the North Sea to protest against "unacceptable" decommissioning plans.

Campaigners from the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark say they have occupied the closed Brent Alpha and Bravo rigs in a protest aimed at oil and gas giants Shell.

Activists from three European nations are protesting against decommissioning plans. Picture: SWNS

They say four of Shell's Brent platforms will be left abandoned with their storage tanks containing more than 11,000 tonnes of oil.

Banners have been unfurled, reading: "Shell, clean up your mess" and "Stop Ocean Pollution".

Joris Thijssen, director of Greenpeace Netherlands, said: "Shell's plans are outrageous and go against international agreements to protect the sea.

"The 11,000 tons of oil that is still stored in the foundation of the platforms will sooner or later end up in the sea. That is unacceptable.

"The North Sea is not a garbage dump, Shell has to clean up its mess."

Mr Thijssen urged nations adhering to the OSPAR Commission, set up to protect the marine environments of the North-East Atlantic, to act.

He added: "Greenpeace urges all OSPAR governments to protect the sea and not to give in to the pressure of a major polluter Shell."

Earlier this year a group of Greenpeace activists staged a similar protest on board a 27,000-tonne-rig as it attempted to leave the Cromarty Firth.

Protesters boarded the BP platform in June to call for an end to drilling for new wells in the Vorlich field, which is believed to hold up to 30 million barrels' worth of oil.