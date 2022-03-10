Green vision: Children imagine how Scottish islands will look 20 years in the future

They appear as common themes in drawings and stories penned by youngsters from isles as far afield as Tiree and Barra, Orkney and Shetland, who were asked to describe how they think their homes will look in 2040, after changes designed to tackle climate change.

The works were created as part of a unique national project and competition, which will see one of the designs on the front cover of a new Scottish Government report.

“Going along the shore on my horse I see all the sand dunes, the new reinforced pier and all the houses with stilts and the new one-mile-long, 1.75-metre-tall wall that was built by our community centre in Whiting Bay,” wrote Fraser from Whiting Bay Primary School on Arran.

Isabella from Kirkwall Grammar School, Orkney, created this colourful vision of life there in 2040

“If you were wondering, my electricity comes from my wind turbine and solar panels.

“My food comes from my farm and our community centre uses donations from people to pay for things like the wall and our new pier.”

Domhnall from Castlebay Primary School, Barra, wrote his message in Gaelic.

Cathal, a P7 pupil at Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath, North Uist, is the artist behind this futuristic creation

“Tha Barraigh diofraichte a-nis seach gu bheil fada a bharrachd chraobhan ann, tha ballachan dìonach air feadh Bharraigh airson a’ mhuir a chumail air falbh bho na togalaichean agus tha càr agus baidhsagal dealain aig a h-uile duine air an eilean,” he said.

This translates as: “Barra is different now because there are many more trees on the island, there are sea defence walls to keep the sea away from our homes and everyone uses an electric car or bike.”

Ella from Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath, North Uist, said: “The world has changed so much in the past few years.

“The beaches are beautiful because the tides aren't taking away the land.

This is how Lily and Ceirah from Whiting Bay Primary School, Arran, forsee their island in 20 years' time

“In 2020 nobody seemed to care about climate change, but everyone started trying to stop climate change in the years that followed.”

The works were created as part of the state-funded Climate Change Message in a Bottle project, which asked children to imagine themselves as adults and describe a climate-friendly day in their future life on their island.

They are among 140 stories and 98 pieces of artwork already sent in to the competition by children from 12 Scottish islands.

The project team is based at Strathclyde Centre for Environmental Law and Governance and works closely with the Scottish Government’s Carbon Neutral Islands scheme, which aims to support up to six islands achieve decarbonisation by 2040.

Renewable power has a big part to play in the future Lewis, from Tiree High School, imagines for his home island

Project manager Bethany Walsh said: “It has been both interesting and shocking to really understand what these kids are thinking about and how close that 2040 future is.

“Although young, they know what’s going on with climate change and it’s important their perspectives and visions are taken into account.”

She believes growing up on an island, surrounded by sea and at the mercy of the weather for links to the mainland, means youngsters often develop a deep connection to the environment.

The competition is open until March 21, with the winning entry due to appear on the Carbon Neutral Islands progress report – due out in June.

An online gallery, hosted by Youth Scotland, is launching next week.

