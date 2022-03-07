Green scheme to help disadvantaged youngsters and boost Scotland's rare rainforests

As part of its Re:Green scheme, Raleigh International is offering 66 youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to learn new skills while working to help conserve rare Celtic rainforests in Scotland

Youth-led action organisation Raleigh International is funding 66 young people to volunteer this summer in the west Highlands, where they will learn key personal and professional skills while taking part in projects that help preserve regenerate the Celtic rainforest.

The Re:Green youth-development programme gives young people aged 18 to 24 the opportunity to improve their teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability and leadership abilities, whilst also receiving training in environmental and nature conservation work to help tackle climate change.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on many young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Disruptions in education and increasing unemployment has exacerbated inequalities and closed many learning opportunities.

Recent statistics show more than one in ten of those aged 16 to 24 in the UK are unemployed – more than double the national average in other age groups.

Vanessa Target, head of volunteering at Raleigh International, said: “We believe that every young person – no matter their background – should have the opportunity to develop the skills and experience they need to reach their full potential.

“With some of the UK’s most precious landscapes under threat, we need the passion of young people at the forefront of the efforts.

“Through equipping young people with the projects and platforms to engage in nature conservation we can help protect Scotland’s rainforest and build a generation of young environmental champions vital for our green future.”

Frederick Melaert, now aged 21, joined Re:Green in October 2021 after ending up on the streets during the pandemic.

He is currently working at Raleigh International as an intern and has ambitions of joining the armed forces.

“Being homeless, I saw the best and the worst in people,” he said.

“There’s a lot of violence on the streets.

“It’s very easy to feel abandoned because no one is helping you and it’s extremely frustrating.

“And the more you’re trying to fight, the more barriers come up.

“Re:Green gave me an opportunity to grow as a person in ways you wouldn’t think possible.”

